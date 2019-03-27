Gillibrand regrets not taking earlier, firmer stance on gun control

Senator Gillibrand, who in the past has taken criticism for her shifting record on gun control, has gotten tougher as her national profile has grown.

The Senator was asked about it at an event Tuesday night. She said being able to admit she was wrong makes her a better candidate.

"I didn't have…I didn't take… I didn't do the right thing. I mean, I think someone who can't recognize when they're wrong is far more concerning when you can never admit when you're wrong. And not only was I wrong, and not only should I have cared more about the gun violence in other parts of my state or other parts of my country, I just didn't. And so now I know I need to be far more thoughtful about all issues, regardless of whether it's an issue for my state or my district," she said.

She earned an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association during her one term in the House. That has since become an "F."

