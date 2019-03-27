Gillibrand releases tax returns

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has become the first presidential candidate to disclose her 2018 tax returns.

It's something every president since Richard Nixon has done -- except Gerald Ford and Donald Trump.

It became a lightning rod issue during the last election when Trump repeatedly promised to release his tax returns but never did, saying it was because he was undergoing an IRS audit. Democrats accused him of trying to hide assets that could show a conflict of interest.

Gillibrand called on her fellow democrats to also release their tax returns. "I think the American people have a right to know, particularly people who are running for president, and are president today -- who has not disclosed his tax returns -- have a right to know. It basically means, it allows people to know you are working for them and nobody else," Gillibrand said.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has released ten years worth of tax returns. She hasn't released her 2018 return yet. Senator Bernie Sanders hasn't released tax documents yet either, but he promised to provide ten years worth soon.