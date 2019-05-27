Gillibrand sings for votes in Iowa

With more than 20 major candidates in the Democratic presidential race, sometimes a candidate has to step out of their comfort zone to stand out. For New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, that meant showing off her singing skills.

Appearing before voters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sunday, a child asked the senator what her favorite Lizzo song was. Without missing a beat, Gillibrand sang a few lines from the artist's 2016 hit, "Good as Hell."

But it wasn't all about karaoke Sunday. Gillibrand talked to voters about agriculture, health care and more. She also expressed confidence that her low poll numbers will improve, saying the race for the Democratic presidential nomination is a marathon, not a sprint.