Gillibrand tries to take Biden down a peg in debate

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand-- polling at less than 1 percent going into Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate-- put the screws to former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner.

Gillibrand asked Biden about an op-ed he wrote years ago about women working outside the home.

"He believed that women working outside the home would 'create the deterioration of family,'" Gillibrand said. "He also said that women who were working outside the home were "avoiding responsibility... I just want to know what he meant when he said that."

"That was a long time ago. And here is what is about. It would have given people today making $100,000 a year tax pay for child care. I did not want that. I wanted the child care to go to people making less than $100,000 and that is what it was about," Biden said.

He continued to push back against Gillibrand, citing his involvement with the Violence Against Women Act, Lily Ledbetter and the It's On Us Proposal to improve how women were treated on college campuses. He even talked about his work with Senator Gillibrand.

"You came to Syracuse University with me and said it was wonderful," Biden said. "I'm passionate about the concern in making sure women are being treated equally. I don't know what's happened except that you're now running for president."

Later on, in the post-debate spin room, Gillibrand was asked about the exchange and why she kept asking what he meant in that op-ed.

"We need to make sure that the Democratic nominee understands the challenges that women face in the workplace and will be a champion. So I just needed him to say he didn't mean it then or he doesn't mean it now, but he didn't even answer the question," Gillibrand said.

In the Real Clear Politics Polling Average, Joe Biden is still the front-runner with 32 percent. Gillibrand sits at 0.4 percent. Her numbers will need significant improvement for her to qualify for the next debate.