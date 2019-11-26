Gillibrand wants to restore role of Congress in war powers

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand recently returned from a Thanksgiving visit with troops in Kuwait and Afghanistan.

The senator met with New York's 10th Mountain Division and 77th Sustainment Brigade on her trip.

She spoke on Tuesday about her new legislation, the War Powers Reform Resolution, which would give Congress greater reign over war powers.

"We authorized the use of military force for Iraq and to go after al-Qaida and then we followed that with an authorization for Afghanistan. Um, since that time we've been in over 20 countries," said Gillibrand, D-New York. "And so what my bill says is, if the president wants to go to war, he has to come to Congress first and get an authorization, has to be specific to the country, to the mission and to the enemy."

The resolution would repeal the 2001 and 2002 authorizations for use of military force and place clearly defined conditions for a president seeking to go to war.