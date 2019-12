A man is in custody after reportedly shooting and killing a teenage girl.

Philadelphia police say the 16-year-old girl was getting off of a bus Saturday afternoon when she was shot in the left shoulder.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Investigators say a 41-year-old man fired at least 14 shots at random.

Several witnesses helped police identify the suspect. Neither he nor the victim has been identified.

