Girl, 9, drowns after electrocution in Calif. swimming pool

Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old girl after her parents say she was electrocuted by a pool light that was under repair.

McKenzie Kinley, 9, was a rising fifth grader and cheerleader who also played soccer, according to a family friend. (Source: Elizabeth Moore/KCRA/Hearst/CNN)

McKenzie Kinley, 9, was swimming in her father’s backyard pool last Sunday with three friends when tragedy struck.

"I know they were racing from one end of the pool to the other, and I guess, apparently, she got to the other side of the pool and grabbed a hold of the cord of the light. That’s all I know. The next thing you know, I got the worst phone call you could ever have,” said McKenzie’s father, Cliff Kinley.

The 9-year-old’s family says the pool light was under repair, and to their knowledge, it was not connected to a power source.

"Everybody thinks - they watch these tragic stories on the news - they think, ‘Not me. Not in my house.’ I thought it. It happened to me in my house,” said McKenzie’s mother, Elizabeth Moore.

Moore says she is speaking out, so a similar tragedy doesn’t happen to another family.

“Just take the few minutes and check,” she said.

Police are looking into whether any work being done on the home had proper permits and inspections.

Experts say any time electrical work is done on a pool, there should be a permit and inspection before anyone goes into the water.

