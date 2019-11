A girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Montpelier Wednesday night around 5:15 p.m.

Officers headed to intersection of Main Street and School Street and say they found a crash involving one car and one person.

A girl under the age of 18 was hit and taken to the hospital.

Police say 27-year-old Lance Tobey was driving the car.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash.