Girl who inspired use of CBD oil dies of coronavirus complications

A Colorado girl who helped inspire Vermont families and the legalization of CBD oil has passed away from complications of the coronavirus.

We first introduced you to Charlotte Figi six years ago. She had a form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome. It caused her to suffer 300 seizures a day until she used CBD, which experts say reduces brain excitability.

On the oral solution, Charlotte went down to just two seizures a day.

Because of her success, manufacturers named the CBD strain after her, calling it Charlotte's Web.

We learned about Charlotte from Vermont families with kids who suffered seizures and wanted to try CBD. Back then, CBD was only legal in Colorado and it could not be transported across state lines.

Charlotte was 13 years old.