Give them a hand: Handy's Lunch recognized

The Food Network is at it again, selecting another Vermont institution for a top spot on one of its lists.

For close to 75 years and three generations of the same family ownership, Handy's Lunch in Burlington has been serving up fun food and bringing a community closer together.

There's a buzz around Handy's Lunch in Burlington and inside, there's a sizzle. The Food Network recently named Handy's one of the country's top 50 diners.

"It caught me by surprise really more than anything really," says Earl Handy, "Just a combination of tourism and proper social media has taken our business to another level that my parents and my grandfather could have never even imagined."

Some menu items at Handy's Lunch have remained the same since the restaurant opened in the 1940's.

Handy says, "If you've been in Handy's before then you know our Texas Dogs are a staple."

The Texas hot dogs were voted best hot dogs by the Food Network and People magazine.

The Macho Man created three years ago, is a Pastrami Ruben patty melt that was once featured on the Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats.

Then there's the granddaddy of them all, the Chuck Norris. "I won't lie. The average age of somebody eating this is about 17 to 21," says Handy. A three-and-a-half pound breakfast sandwich that was featured on the Travel Channel's Man Versus Food.

But if there's one thing that make the food taste better here, it's the camaraderie.

Al Gettler says, "It's a family operation through and through and the food is just fantastic. I have brought every member of my family here to Handy's as they visit Vermont."

"We're here and we're in Burlington. We're a landmark and that's really helped quite a bit and I think that's what's brought people magazine around and food network around. Now, it's work twice as hard," says Handy.

What used to be just a local meeting spot, has evolved into a Food Network focus.

The right recipe over the years feeding its success.