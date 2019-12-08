Giving a boost to the troops

A program that helps troops at the holidays is turning 15-years-old this season.

Through Fed Ex, Trees for Troops has delivered over 225,000 Christmas trees to servicemen and women since 2005. More than 800 different real Christmas tree growers have contributed trees in the last 14 years. That includes, more than 35 in Vermont and New Hampshire.

One Vermonter is adding his name to the list this year. He was wasn't going to let a devastating storm prevent him from supporting the troops.

Andy Aldrich grew up on a 150-acre maple farm in Richmond. This is the first year he's selling choose-to-cut trees.

"The farm had gotten stagnant or quiet for a while, but it kind of gave it a rebirth and rebooted it for the family," says Aldrich.

A family that has extensive military experience, including Andy's father who fought in both world wars. So when he heard about the Trees for Troops program he says, "My brain just went, 'Oh yeah, good, great, do that.'"

He fit as many trees as he could in the back of his pick-up truck before Thanksgiving and headed to the drop off point in Bethlehem, New Hampshire.

There is currently only one way in and out of Andy's farm. The Halloween storm washed out the direct route.

"The road was severed literally in half. The flood waters were four feet higher than in any time in my life and I've been around for a while," says Aldrich.

While access to Andy's farm is a setback, he understands more than anyone the emotional boost something as simple as a tree for Christmas can provide.

Aldrich says, "Because they know the people in the country and their neighbors care about them, and care about their families, and not want the Christmas spirit and time to be lost to them, because they serve our country."

Trees have already started being delivered to troops. Lots and farms like the Aldrich Christmas Tree Farm, are still collecting financial donations.