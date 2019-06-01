Giving back to Ghana

June is filled with high school graduations, including this weekend. While St. Johnsbury Academy is having its commencement Saturday afternoon, a Hiltopper senior has made a difference in one African Country.

"It was my project, but I had a few other volunteers helping me out," Alexis Jablonski said.

In 2017, Alexis took a school service trip to Ghana. She couldn't help but notice the plastic waste from water bags called sachets. Alexis wanted to focus her senior project on how to eliminate the problem. She did some research and discovered the bags could be woven into soccer nets. She returned to Ghana and put her plan in motion.

"We figured out, if we can get these students together to wash these bags, cut them into a certain pattern and weave them, we created the soccer net out of it. It was truly amazing, getting these kids together, it really showed me, driven towards a common goal, we can make a difference," Jablonski said.

The students were able to complete one of the nets while Alexis was there. After leaving, the students were able to make a second net for the field on their own.

"You can go to a country and try to solve these problems and teach people these things, but if you don't give them the tools to succeed on their own, then I don't think it's really worth it," Jablonski said.

Jablonski is now a board member for a non profit organization called for one world and her mission is to raise money to fund like minded students who have ideas like this to combat the plastic problem. Last month, the students from Ghana sent Alexis pictures of tennis and volleyball nets they have made from the plastic.