Giving new life to dead malls

Even with a busy holiday shopping season, many brick-and-mortar stores are struggling because of online shopping. An estimated 12,000 are expected to shutter by the end of the year. That leaves many malls near closure. But some developers see the struggling centers as an opportunity. Here's how they're bringing dead malls back to life.

A glimpse inside the shuttered Burlington Center Mall in New Jersey is a look at what's become of many of America's shopping malls.

There are so many, that a website called deadmalls.com is devoted to documenting dying malls.

The old Granite Hills Mall near Philadelphia was one of them.

"We bought it in 2014 and the stores had, over time, left the mall. Probably down to 30 percent occupied. Pretty empty, very few customers," said Michael Markman, the president of BET Investments.

But where some saw a money pit, developer Michael Markman recognized an opportunity. He tore down the middle section and opened it up. He renamed the property the Promenade at Granite Run. New stores and a new look were added, along with restaurants and an apartment building with modern amenities like a coffee station and game room.

Markman had to convince a lot of people about his vision.

"Yeah, because this kind of dramatic mall redo has not been done many places," he said.

But it is becoming more common. Ballston Quarter in Arlington, Virginia, recently opened after an overhaul.

Some dying malls are even being repurposed as medical centers. At Granite Run, the new mixed space is attracting shoppers like Denise O'Reilly.

"I think they really did a great thing," O'Reilly said. "Initially, I was a little bit leery about them tearing down and rebuilding, but they did a good job."

So far, the redesigned space seems to be working. And it's hoped business will stay alive here for years to come.