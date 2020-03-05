Global markets slide again on enduring concern over coronavirus

Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street, erasing 2% from major indexes, a day after surging 4% as the mood swings back to fear.

European markets quickly lost early gains Thursday and are down more than 2%.

The coronavirus-fueled volatility in financial markets is into its third week as new cases and deaths rise globally.

That is putting more pressure on companies, with businesses lowering their earnings targets or canceling forecasts altogether as it remains unclear how long the outbreak will remain disruptive.

Treasury yields dropped again as investors flocked to safe investments. The price of gold also rose.

