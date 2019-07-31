GlobalFoundries camp offers girls window into STEM fields

GlobalFoundries this week is opening its doors to young women with an interest in science.

The week-long camp is for girls entering grades 7 to 9. It's a way for them to dig deeper into the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and from women engineers who actually work at GlobalFoundries and volunteered their time. Because of this, participants can attend for free and learn from women they look up to.

"The background, the science, the knowledge that these girls already have, and their affinity towards STEM, which is really exciting that we can build on that," said Edita Bajramovic, a co-director of the camp.

Another co-director, Jeanne Trinko-Mechler, says the camp offers up to seven workshops to incorporate most departments on site. "We do chemical engineering with the liquid ice cream nitrogen, we do electrical engineering with the super sound siren and the soldering, we do mechanical engineering with the robots, but that's some electrical and programming. And then here they're doing computer animation," said Trinko-Mechler.

"I've learned so much about computer science," said Alyssa Hill, a 12-year-old participant going into seventh grade.

Hill has an interest in astrophysics and quantum physics and said she feels in her element being surrounded by other girls who also really want to learn about science. "Really empowering. It's a lot of fun too," she said. "Sometimes girls don't have all the same opportunities, so it's nice that we are able to during this camp."

Usually, the camp has to cap its attendance at 26, but this year expanded that to 40 attendees.