GlobalFoundries claims rival stole chip technology

GlobalFoundries is suing a Taiwan semiconductor manufacturer for patent infringement-- a move that could impact smartphone sales in the United States.

GlobalFoundries has invested billions in semiconductor chip-making in the U.S., including at the former IBM plant in Essex Junction. The company says its lawsuits against the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in the U.S. and Germany are meant to protect that investment.

They are seeking a ban on imports of any products using the allegedly stolen technology. That would include both Apple and Google smartphones.