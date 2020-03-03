Glover gathers for Town Meeting tradition

Around 100 people gathered at the Glover Town Hall Tuesday morning for Town Meeting Day.

Like many small towns, residents are taking on community issues including approving the budget and electing local leaders. Some towns use a voice vote while others opt for Australian Ballot.

But regardless of the issues and how people vote, those involved say the day is aimed at bringing small towns together over the Democratic process.

"It's just the way that people in New England towns make decisions on how their town should be run and elect the people who will do those jobs -- town clerk treasurer, selectboard, auditors," said the Glover Selectboard's Jack Sumberg.

In Glover, after all the votes are tallied and the issues are resolved, community members will come together over a shared meal.

The town of Hardwick has already voted to join the Community Union District, known as the NEK Community Broadband. Coming up tonight, Calvin Cutler will dive more into the results as other towns in the NEK decide whether they will join.

