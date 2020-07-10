Quirky Northeast Kingdom general store reports new buyer

A general store in the Northeast Kingdom now has a buyer.

Currier's Market in Glover is a blast from the past, with hundreds of taxidermy or stuffed animals around the store.

Jim Currier has run the store for 54 years, but now has to put it on the market because he's retiring.

According to a Facebook post, the Currier's Quality Market has a buyer and they say the transition is happening July 31 and most of the animals are gone except the moose.

The new owners expect to re-open the store in the fall.