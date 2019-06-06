Gobeille to step down from Vt. Agency of Human Services post

Agency of Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille is stepping down from the post.

Gov. Phil Scott made the announce at his weekly news conference Thursday. The 54-year-old Gobeille was appointed secretary of the state's largest agency after Scott was first elected governor in 2016. Prior to that Gobeille served as chairman of the Green Mountain Care Board. Gobeille says he's leaving state government to return to his private businesses. He owns Shanty on the Shore and Burlington Bay Market.

Scott says Gobeille strengthened the state's Medicaid program and helped ensure the state's most vulnerable are protected. "Over the last two-and-a-half years, Al has been a great asset leading our largest agency, a valued member of my cabinet and someone I've relied on for advice -- good advice," Scott said.

"I think in these jobs we all have an internal clock that we know about. No one else can see it, and you know when it's time for you. It's a personal thing and I feel this is the right time for me," Gobeille said.

Gobeille will step down later this month.