Golfers face new rules on New York greens

With the weather improving, many people are yearning to start enjoying some outdoor recreation that has been on hold because of the pandemic. No greenlight for golf yet in Vermont but courses have started to open up in New Hampshire and New York. Our Kelly O'Brien brings you to one in Plattsburgh.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said golfers can get out on the green but they will see changes at their next tee time.

"It's been great to at least get out," golfer Andy Gay said.

Gay says he's made the most of golf courses being open in the Empire State during the pandemic.

"You get to hang out with your friends and exercise," he said.

The parking lot at Bluff Point Golf Resort is filled with like-minded golfers from New York and Vermont itching to get back on the green.

"We've actually had a lot of cars from Vermont coming over to play to take advantage of the course being open," Gay said.

The golf course opened in mid-March but was shut down for a week due to COVID-19 concerns before opening again after the governor gave golf courses the greenlight. But the state flagged changes to be made to keep visiting golfers safe.

"We're restricted to groundskeepers and security," said Paul Dame of the Bluff Point Golf Resort.

Restrictions on staffing dropped Bluff Point's workforce from 15 to four, and means no pro shop, an empty driving range and parked golf carts, making the 145-acre golf course walking only.

"Some folks that have a bad knee or a bad back or seniors that just can't handle the full 18 holes, they have a little bit of a hard time right now," Dame said.

Even though they are open, it's not business as usual. Dame says he is seeing fewer golfers each day and part of that is due to the closing of the northern border. The course draws a lot of Canadians, who make up 60% of lodging on the grounds.

"With the border being closed, there goes 60% of our business, right off the top," Dame said.

He's hopeful they can figure out a way to be more accessible for all golf lovers, but for now, he's happy they can provide some socially distant relief during these bogey times.

"It's not about us, it's not about everybody," Dame said. "It's about keeping everybody healthy and safe."