Good Times Gallery owner pleads guilty to drug, gun conspiracy charges

A Burlington business owner has pleaded guilty in federal court to drug, conspiracy and gun charges stemming from his arrest in January.

According to federal court documents, Derek Spilman accepted a plea agreement Monday to charges including knowingly and willfully conspiring to distribute marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm, and conspiracy to corrupt, influence and impede an official proceeding. Spilman must pay $50,000 to the U.S. government as part of the agreement.

A sentencing hearing is set for December 16, 2019.

Spilman was arrested in January after Burlington Police received complaints about the Church Street business. According to court documents, a neighboring business owner complained they saw high school-aged kids leaving with marijuana. Another complaint in October was from a mother who said her juvenile daughter bought marijuana edibles from Good Times Gallery and was sick after her and a friend ate the whole bag.

The marijuana accusations were just the first of Spilman's legal troubles. He was also accused of intimidating a witness in the case, allegedly smearing feces on their front door.

According to court documents, Spilman is also accused of putting signs in his window display at Goodtimes that claim the witness has a criminal record.

A federal criminal complaint then alleges Spilman's mother, Donna Mahar, and his nephew, Derek Aviles, tried to mislead investigators about the feces smearing, apparently meeting with a witness to convince them to take the blame.

Court records show a plea agreement Mahar as well. She is due back in court on September 30, for a change of plea hearing.

Aviles accepted a plea agreement in July to plead guilty to conspiracy to corrupt, influence and impede an official proceeding. His sentencing hearing is set for November 15.