Good Times Gallery owner to be sentenced in federal court

The owner of Good Times Gallery could learn his fate Monday in Federal Court.

Police arrested Derek Spilman in January after receiving complaints of him selling marijuana out of his Church Street business. He was then accused of retaliating by smearing feces on the front door of a neighboring business.

He has pleaded guilty in federal court to drug conspiracy and gun charges, including knowingly and willfully conspiring to distribute marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm, conspiracy to corrupt, and influence and impede an official proceeding.