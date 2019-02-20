Goodtimes owner accused of intimidating witness

A man accused of selling marijuana out of his Burlington business is in trouble with the law again.

Last month, Derek Spilman was charged with selling marijuana out of his store, Goodtimes Gallery, which is on Church Street across from City Hall.

Now, the state's attorney says Spilman intimidated a witness in the case in some unusual ways. Spilman apparently used feces as part of that intimidation.

On Feb. 14, Steven Sclafani, who owns the business next door, Full Tank, found feces smeared all over his front door.

Sclafani told police he talked to a neighbor who said he saw Spilman spread the poop the night before. He thinks it may be from a dog.

A detective remembered there were two dogs at Goodtimes when they searched it in January.

Because of security footage, the state's attorney says whoever did this, would have to have keys to Goodtimes, pointing the finger at Spilman.

According to court documents, Spilman is also accused of putting signs in his window display at Goodtimes that claim Sclafani has a criminal record.

Because the stores are right next to each other, Sclafani saw the signs which call him out by name. A photo of the signs was also posted on the Goodtimes Instagram account, which Spilman runs.

The state's attorney says these signs and the alleged poop smearing both violate Spilman's conditions of release.

But Wednesday we learned Spilman will stay out of jail, just on different conditions of release.