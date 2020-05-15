Goodwill to start accepting donations again

People piling up donations during the pandemic finally have a place to put items.

All Vermont Goodwill donation centers are now open, but not the storefront just yet.

Starting on Friday, you can drop off donations in a non-contact way.

There will be labeled bins outside your usual store donation site. You are in charge of putting your donations into the correct bins.

The bins are labelled by soft and hard items and glass or breakable ones. You're asked not to bring oversized donations, like a couch because attendants can't help donors get them out of their car.

They do ask you wear a mask.

You scan a QR code on the signs to get your receipt.

Goodwill leaders say they're expecting and prepared for a big turnout this weekend.

"We know that people have been spring cleaning during this time, we know that they're eager to donate, and we appreciate that so much because our programs do depend on people donating," said Julie Marcoux, the regional Manager for Goodwill Industries, Northern New England.

New Hampshire locations are completely open right now. But Vermonters will have to wait until Monday to go inside the stores, which looks a little different.

Arrows on the floor direct foot traffic and lines at checkout measure six feet apart.