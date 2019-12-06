Goodwill's Buy the Pound looks to turn trash into treasure

Shoppers searching for good deals have a new place to go this year.

It's all thanks to a new outlet at the Williston Goodwill called Buy the Pound. It's connected to the main storefront and sells the electronics, clothing, books, and CD's Goodwill couldn't.

One shopper we spoke with says you would be surprised at the things you can find in the blue bins.

"It's awesome to find a super high end name brand and you walk away for like, a couple bucks. I just found a brand new Gap shirt here for my daughter," said Kalyn Bixler from Milton.

They're just some of the hundreds of people Williston's Goodwill gets every weekend since opening the Pay By the Pound section of the store in September.

"It has been an amazing thing for the community. Everyone and anyone can shop and get a great deal," said Bethany Rule, the Goodwill store manager.

Deals are made possible because everything sells for $1.49 per pound, that means a large shirt can cost as little as 30 cents.

"We have an excessive amount of donations from very generous donors throughout the state of Vermont, so we've decided to open up this Buy the Pound to have other consumers in Vermont be able to take part in everything everyone's donated," said Rule.

Rule helped develop the Buy the Pound in Hudson, New Hampshire five years ago, then was recruited to start up the one in Williston when the Goodwill storefront began overflowing.

"Buy the Pound's goal is to try to divert as much waste from any of the recycling streams and try to give back to the community to be more sustainable," said Rule.

And it's for that reason, thrifters and shoppers on a tight budget want you to check it out yourself.

"Don't have any expectations. Go with it with an open mindset of you don't know what you'll find," said Bixler.

Employees will rotate those blue bins every two hours so there's always fresh product.

Goodwill says if it wasn't for this Buy the Pound and the other locations in Gorham, Maine and Hudson, New Hampshire, thousands of items would pile up in landfills.

They say this system turns someone's trash, into someone else's treasure.