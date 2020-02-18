Gordmans to officially open in Morrisville

A new department store is holding a grand opening Tuesday in Morrisville.

The former Peebles in the Morrisville Plaza has been converted to a Gordmans, an off-price apparel and home décor retailer.

During Tuesday's grand opening, they will be offering giveaways and other surprises. Officials say the first 100 guests in line will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a scratch card.

Gordmans say they will also be presenting a $1,000 donation to the Peoples Academy High School.