Gospel Fest is returning to the Flynn theater this year, and the event is only one week away. The New Alpha Missionary Baptist Church is presenting this year's festival, and they spent Saturday practicing and preparing for the show. The event is centered around Black History Month and religion, but organizers say its a show for everyone.

"We've been able to bring folks together, said Nadia Mitchell, Planning Committee Chair for the event, "it's whether you're a spiritual person or you are a deeply religious person, has become like not a factor when you're thinking about coming to gospel fest because gospel fest is about the music."

The show is next Saturday. Doors open at 2:30 -- and free tickets can be claimed online or at the box office.

