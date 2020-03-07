Gov. Cuomo declares state of emergency in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency to help the state more quickly and effectively contain the spread of the coronavirus.

32 confirmed cases were announced on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 76. There are 57cases in Westchester county, 4 in Nassau county, 2 in Rockland county, 2 in Saratoga county, and 11 in New York City.

Cuomo also directed the state's Consumer Protection Division to launch an investigation into reports of unfair price increases of consumer products such as household cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer. A toll-free hotline was established to reported suspected price gauging, 1-800-697-1220.

"As we continue to provide essential updates and encourage people to act upon the facts on coronavirus instead of the hype, I have officially done a declaration of emergency which gives us certain powers to help local health departments that are very stressed," Governor Cuomo said. "As the local health departments continue to monitor and quarantine people, we have a more expedited purchasing protocol to get them all the tools they need to contain the virus spread. In the meantime we are cracking down on price gouging which continues to be a problem, and I want businesses to be aware that you could lose your license because we are very serious about this."

The state of emergency allows expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other essential resources, it allows qualified health professionals other than doctors to conduct testing, expedited procurement of testing supplies and equipment, expedited leasing of lab space, and allows EMS to transport patients to quarantine locations other than just hospitals.