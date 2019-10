People will be celebrating New York with the I Love N.Y. Adirondack Oktoberfest this weekend.

Participants pre-registered in mountain biking, fishing, hiking and gofling -- to name a few.

If you're not registered in an activity, but want to share in the fun, Governor Andrew Cuomo invites you to spend time at Whiteface Mountain or exploring local shops.

The spirit of Oktoberfest goes until Sunday.