Gov. Cuomo proposes tighter gun restrictions

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the 1st proposal of his 2020 State of the State agenda on Saturday, preventing individuals from receiving New York State gun licenses if they commit a crime in another state that is similar to a crime that would disqualify them from owning a gun in New York State.

New York law currently prohibits individuals from obtaining a gun license if they commit certain New York misdemeanors that are deemed "serious offenses." However, the law does not prohibit individuals from obtaining a New York gun license after committing comparable misdemeanors in another state.

Governor Cuomo proposes amending the New York Penal Law to prevent such individuals from obtaining a gun license in New York.