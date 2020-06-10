Gov. Phil Scott opposes defunding police

Gov. Phil Scott is responding to calls from protesters to defund police.

The governor said Wednesday his administration is already pursuing changes in the way policing is done in Vermont, including putting mental health counselors in state police barracks and investing in after school programs. But the governor says he does not support reallocating funds from law enforcement to pay for these programs.

"We're going to see different initiatives, but I'm not sure that defunding public safety in some respects, or law enforcement, is the answer. Evolving or changing, that might be the answer, but the defunding I'm not sure is the answer," said Scott, R-Vermont.

Scott went on to say the state must still do more to address racial injustice.