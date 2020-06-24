Gov. Phil Scott to provide another update on state's COVID-19 response

Governor Phil Scott is holding a press conference Wednesday on the COVID-19 pandemic and Vermont's response.

We expect the recent clusters at a Rutland County worksite and at a Windham County residential community to be a topic of conversation.

We also expect an update on the Winooski-Burlington area outbreak.

It's also possible we'll hear more about the plan to expand capacity at restaurants and the future of travel to and from Vermont.

That conference is at 11 a.m.