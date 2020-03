Governor Phil Scott will 'tap' off Vermont's maple season Monday.

The Vermont governor will be tapping a maple tree in Highgate at the Gagne Maple Farm.

We're told he will be joined by Highgate Elementary School students who are learning about the industry's importance to the state's heritage.

Officials say the industry has brought in over $50 million in revenue to the state over the past three seasons.

It starts at 11 a.m. Monday.