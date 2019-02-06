Gov. Scott Discusses Energy Shift

Republic Governor Phil Scott is calling for energy independence.

Scott shared his thoughts with dozens of Vermont solar experts, hoping to set goals to move away from carbon pollution and toward cleaner energy.

The Governor says the challenge is getting everyone on the same page, and giving everyone incentives.

"But they do believe, the staunch conservative Vermonter, does want to save money," Scott said. "They want to be energy independent, so if you can sell them on that, agree on the goal, where we all want to go, we all get there together."

Scott says the solar and renewable energy industries could help with the state's population concern by tapping into a younger workforce.