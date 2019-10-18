Scott questions Trump decision to pull US troops from Syria

Fighting has appeared to continue in northeast Syria despite a cease-fire deal with Turkey. Now, Governor Phil Scott is questioning the decision by President Trump to pull U.S. troops.

"Whether we should be out of there or not is a separate question, and I think most would say we need to, we need to bring our troops home. But how you do that is important and I believe that we saw that rebuke," Scott said.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Turkey Thursday and while they negotiated a cease-fire deal, smoke and loud bangs could be heard early Friday morning.