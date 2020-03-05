WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott addresses COVID-19 response

Vermont Governor Phil Scott gave an update Thursday morning on the state's response to the coronavirus.

The Governor's press conference was scheduled to start around 11 a.m.

Scott says the coronavirus is coming here -- it's only a matter of time. Officials from Vermont Emergency Management, the Department of Health, and the Department of Education provided updates. As of Thursday, health officials say 156 people were currently being monitored for coronavirus, 20 people have been cleared. There have been no positive tests.

Education officials say at this point there are no plans close schools.

Health officials in Vermont and New Hampshire have been coordinating after the first two confirmed cases were announced earlier this week in the Upper Valley.

They say the primary carrier of the virus is a male employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center who recently returned from Italy. He attended a private party at a White River Junction club on Friday after being told to self-quarantine. He tested positive the next day.

New Hampshire's state epidemiologist says more than 100 people attended the party at the Engine Room club but only a handful had close enough contact to warrant being quarantined.