Gov. Scott announces re-election; won't be a 'normal campaign'

Governor Phil Scott says he's officially filed for re-election.

He says because these are not normal times, this time around won't be a normal campaign.

Scott says until the state of emergency is over, he won't have a campaign staff or office, won't be raising money or participating in normal campaign events.

Instead he says he'll stay focused on protecting public health and restarting the economy.

"As our state and nation continue to navigate a once-in-a-century challenge, Vermonters need and deserve a full-time governor who is focused on leading Vermont through the public health and economic crisis COVID-19 has created," said Scott in a statement.

Scott is not the only Republican candidate running. He's running against against fellow Republican John Klar.

"I realize the risks - I will be facing at least one other candidate in the August primary, and there are well organized candidates from other parties who have been asking for money and campaigning throughout this crisis," said Scott. "But, I simply cannot bring myself to campaign during the state of emergency, even if it puts me at a political disadvantage in August and November."

On the Democrat side, he'll be up against Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman, former education secretary Rebecca Holcombe, and Pat Winburn, a lawyer from Bennington.