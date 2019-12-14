Gov. Scott appoints new Caledonia County state's attorney

Governor Phil Scott has appointed Jessica Zaleski as Caledonia County's next state's attorney.

She replaces Lisa Warren who Scott named as a Superior Court judge.

Gov. Scott is now in the process of selecting the next Windsor County State's attorney after David Cahill announced he is stepping down to raise his kids.

Gov. Scott says he has received three names from the Democratic party that he plans to interview for the post.

"You know when I interview, I use what I call my 4 C's. The first is character and integrity, competence, commitment, as well as chemistry for the office," Gov. Scott said. "So, I look at what I believe the office needs and try to find the right person who will fit that spot."

Cahill's last day is January 12th.

Gov. Scott did not set a timeline for his decision.