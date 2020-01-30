Gov. Scott appoints new state's attorney for Windsor County

Governor Phil Scott has officially appointed a new attorney to fill the Windsor County State's Attorney position. That means the non-attorney temporarily in charge is being replaced.

We told you earlier this month that David Cahill resigned to spend more time with his kids.

He named Meghan Place, who is not an attorney, to take over temporarily, hoping a replacement would be named soon.

Now, Ward H. Goodenough is in charge.

Goodenough has served as a deputy state's attorney in both Rutland and Windsor counties since 2015.

He's also a volunteer firefighter with the Woodstock Volunteer Fire Department.