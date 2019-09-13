Gov. Scott disagrees with increasing funds for Vt. Medicaid

Governor Phil Scott says he disagrees with state healthcare regulators about increasing funding for Vermont Medicaid.

The Green Mountain Care Board says Vermont's current healthcare system is unsustainable unless it gets a bigger financial commitment from the state.

Experts say underfunding has disproportionately shifted healthcare costs to the private insurance market.

Vermont's aging population means more people need healthcare, but Governor Scott says his administration has worked to increase Medicaid reimbursements.

He says the real solution is to attract younger families to the state to take the burden off Medicaid.

"We're moving away from a fee for service and towards a more holistic approach and making sure that we're trying to contain costs and work on prevention and other areas where we have the most opportunities to lower costs in the future," Gov. Scott said.

Scott says he's willing to work with the Green Mountain Care Board and the legislature to come up with a solution.