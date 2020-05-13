Scott to address lodgings reopening plan Wednesday

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is expected to talk about a reopening plan for lodgings and hotels at his media briefing Wednesday morning.

Governor Phil Scott's stay-at-home order expires this Friday. He's expected to extend the order, but also continue to ease up on some of its restrictions.

As of Tuesday, Vermont health officials reported 927 coronavirus cases in the state and 53 deaths, numbers that have remained steady over the last several days.