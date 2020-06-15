Gov. Scott expected to extend Vermont's state of emergency

Vermont's state of emergency is scheduled to end Monday, but it is expected to be extended.

Governor Phil Scott has a press conference starting at 11 a.m. He is expected to extend the emergency for another month.

Scott has said he hopes Vermont will get to 100 percent open in the next two to three months, but that it will depend on the data.

Meanwhile, new travel guidance goes into effect Monday.

People driving a personal car from home to Vermont without stopping can complete their 14-day quarantine in their home state or get tested on day 7 of the quarantine.

Travelers who quarantine in Vermont will be able to do so in a lodging facility.

Youth sports will also be able to begin.

We'll have that press conference live for you here on Channel 3.