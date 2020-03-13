Gov. Scott to give update on coronavirus response

With two Vermont patients testing positive this week for the new coronavirus and medical experts saying more cases are likely on the way, Vermont officials say they are ramping up efforts to contain the pandemic.

Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a press conference Friday at 5:30 in Montpelier to provide updates on the state's response. Watch that live on Channel 3 or WCAX.com

President Donald Trump Friday declared a national emergency that he said would give states and territories access to up to $50 billion federal funds to fight the epidemic.

There are no details yet on what further steps state officials will take. "I do not want to get ahead of those who are still working out the details and I want to make sure we get accurate information to everyone. I think that is important in these times," Scott said Friday morning. "We will be taking action that I think is appropriate at this point in time."

It comes as the Vermont Legislature announced Friday that session will temporarily adjourn next week to allow the Statehouse to be deep-cleaned.

As more public and private events have been cancelled, Vermont public schools continue to remain open. State education officials have said they are closely working with districts if that were to change. On Friday, Burlington superintendent Yaw Obeng, the leader of Vermont's largest school district, said he is advocating for a preemptive closure.

