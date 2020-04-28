Gov. Scott has questions about money in hazard pay plan

Vermont's governor says he has question's about a plan to give $90 million in bonus hazard pay to essential workers in the state.

Grocery store workers, childcare providers and others who have been working through the pandemic and interacting with the public would get the three-month's-worth of $1,000 grants.

Under the bill, the money would come from the $1.25 billion the state is receiving from the federal government.

But Gov. Phil Scott says he doesn't believe the federal money can be used for that purpose.

"Great idea, great concept," said Scott. "They're doing it for the right reasons, but we have to ask ourselves the question: 'how are we going to pay for it?'"

The governor says he does support two other bills headed to his desk; one would place a moratorium on evictions, and the other would give towns for power to abate property taxes.