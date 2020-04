Governor Phil Scott is hosting another press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m., but some new faces are joining him.

We're told University of Vermont president Suresh Garimella and Burton Snowboards Owner Donna Carpenter will talk about their response to COVID-19 in the state.

We also expect to hear an update on the situation in Vermont.

