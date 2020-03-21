Gov. Scott orders closure of close contact businesses

Governor Scott ordered the closure of all close-contact businesses in the state on Saturday morning.

A press release from the governor's office says all gymnasiums, fitness centers, nail/hair salons, tattoo shops and spas must close in-person operations.

Those orders go into effect on Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m.

“As I’ve said throughout this crisis, I will continue act to slow the spread of this virus in Vermont because we must protect those at greatest risk of serious illness and ensure they can get the care they need, when they need it,” said Governor Scott. “We will continue to make decisions based on science and guidance from our experts. I don’t make these decisions lightly and my heart goes out to these workers and small business owners who are feeling the negative effects.”

On March 13, Governor Scott declared a State of Emergency, and has already called for numerous mitigation strategies to reduce close contact.

Some of those measures include closure of bars, restaurants, schools and childcare facilities. DMV district offices are also closed, and non-essential medical procedures are postponed.

According to the press release, all other businesses not named may remain open at this time, but must work to implement CDC and the Vermont Department of Health guidance related to COVID-19, including:

• Maintaining a distance of six feet between people;

• Ensuring employees practice appropriate hygiene measures, including regular, thorough handwashing;

• Ensuring that employees who are sick remain home; and

• Regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Governor Scott says the allowable size for mass gatherings is 10 people.

“There is no doubt these are difficult times, and my administration – with the help of the legislature and Vermont’s Congressional delegation – will do all we can to help those impacted by this virus or these measures,” Governor Scott added. “I’m proud of the people of our state and how they’ve pull together. The strengthen of Vermonters is how I know we’ll get through it. I encourage everyone who is able, to join this movement to make a difference in this time of crisis.”