Gov. Scott to share more plans for re-opening the economy

Gov. Phil Scott will once again update Vermonters on the pandemic fight in the state and share his plans to re-open the economy during a press conference Wednesday.

He says it's been difficult to decide which areas to open.

"Opening in some respects might be a little bit more difficult than closing some of the different industries and sectors because opening puts people at risk," said Scott.

He says recreation is next on the list.

"We are looking throughout recreation, and not just at one particular sector, but all recreation," said Scott. "So we are trying to alleviate; we've done a good job here in Vermont and we should take advantage of that, so we'll do that and look for some social relief."

Wednesday's press conference is at 11 a.m.