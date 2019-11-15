Gov. Scott reacts to impeachment proceedings

Governor Phil Scott spoke out about the impeachment proceedings. Gov. Scott says he hasn't been watching but has read the highlights. He says it's important, and that the process needs to be transparent.

"I think it's too early at this point," Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, said. "I think it's going to be a fairly long process, and it appears like it's going to be a lot of testimony. We'll be able to see that and make our own determination."

A Senate trial may also directly hurt several of the Democrats running for president.

Attendance would be mandatory, and that means Senator Warren, Sanders, Harris, Booker, and Klobuchar would be limited in how much time they can spend on the campaign trail.