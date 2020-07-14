Scott signs law addressing racial bias and use-of-force

Governor Phil Scott Monday signed into law a measure that seeks to address racial bias and excessive use of force by law enforcement.

File photo

The new law comes two months after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police while in custody, sparking nationwide protests over police abuse.

In a letter to lawmakers, the governor says while Vermont has committed to fair and impartial policing for years, there is clearly more work to be done. "This is a pivotal moment for meaningful change and legislative action needed to occur quickly," said Scott.

The bill was one of ten Scott signed Monday.