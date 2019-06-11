Gov. Scott signs bill that preserves right to an abortion

While Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed the 24-hour waiting period for handgun purchases, he did sign H.57, a bill that relates to preserving the right to an abortion Monday.

He said in a statement:

"Like many Vermonters, I have consistently supported a woman's right to choose, which is why today I signed H.57 into law. This legislation affirms what is already allowable in Vermont – protecting reproductive rights and ensuring those decisions remain between a woman and her health care provider. I know this issue can be polarizing, so I appreciate the respectful tone and civility from all sides throughout this discussion."

The bill will be among the most expansive abortion rights laws in the country.

It will allow for "the fundamental right of every individual who becomes pregnant to choose to carry a pregnancy to term, to give birth to a child, or to have an abortion."

His support for the bill comes as some states around the country are seeking to restrict or ban abortions.